The UK to “seek the best possible deal for Gibraltar”

Theresa May has told Donald Tusk that there will be no change to Gibraltar’s sovereignty without the people’s consent.

A number 10 spokesperson said that May had made it clear that “the UK’s position had not changed”.

The spokesperson also added that the UK “would seek the best possible deal for Gibraltar as the UK exits the EU and there would be no negotiation on the sovereignty of Gibraltar without the consent of its people”.

May and Tusk were having talks on Brexit, the spokesperson said the PM had “reiterated” Britain’s desire to “ensure a deep and special partnership with the European Union following its exit”.

They also added: “Both leaders agreed that the tone of discussions had been positive on both sides,”

