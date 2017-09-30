The pressure is rising for Theresa May as ministers prepare for the Conservative Party conference

Find out more

The Conservative Party is due to start their annual conference in Manchester Sunday, Theresa May is under pressure over Brexit and Boris Johnson is possibly eyeing up May’s position.

The foreign secretary, Boris Johnson set out his vision in September and said to the Daily Telegraph, voters would feel betrayed should the transition period take more than two years.

Day’s after the Florence speech Johnson said: You heard the prime minister say very clearly in Florence that she envisages the transition period being run under existing arrangements, that was the phrase she used, ‘The existing rules’.

“What I have always said is that we will pay for things that are reasonable, scientific programmes.

“But when it comes to paying for access to the market, that won’t happen any more than we would expect them to pay us for access to our market.”

Johnson added: “Brexit is going to be great. Ain’t no stopping us now!”

Johnson listed his four “red lines”

The transition period post-Brexit must be a maximum of two years, and not a second more UK must refuse to accept new EU or ECJ rulings during transition No payments for single market access when transition ends UK must not agree to shadow EU rules to gain access to market

In an interview with the Sun newspaper, Friday, at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), Johnson said: “I got that from my own talking to people. Very strongly.

“What that teaches me is that really is it. Rien ne va plus. Finito la musica. Then we come out. There can be no monkeying around.”

Johnson spoke about the minimum wage to the newspaper, he said he supports May’s initiative for workers to be given a pay rise however, May is raising the minimum wage to £9 per hour in 2020, Johnson said it is “not enough.”

“I want people to be paid more.

“People get up unbelievably early and they work unbelievably hard, they deserve to be properly paid,” he said.

Ruth Davidson the Conservative Scottish leader said that “serious people” need to take charge of Brexit.

Speaking ahead of the conference, May said they will listen to the younger voters and that Labour is “unfit to govern.”

“As Conservatives, we have a vision of a country that works for everyone, not just the privileged few - precisely the direction I set when I became Prime Minister last year.

“I understand the concerns raised, particularly by young people, during what was a disappointing election for my party.

“So, my determination to act on those concerns, and crucially, to fulfil the promise of my first speech on the steps of Downing Street, is greater than ever.”

May added: Yes, we have to get the best Brexit deal - but we must also take action here at home to make this a fairer place to live for ordinary working people.

“The social contract in our country is that the next generation should always have it better than the last.

“Conservatives have a plan to make that a reality.”

“Am I impatient about it, do I want to get it done as fast as possible? Yes, absolutely. Do I want the delay to go on longer than two years? Not a second more.”