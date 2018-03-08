Tesco Bank cancels some credit cards after suspected fraud

Find out here

As a “precautionary measure”, Tesco Bank has cancelled some credit cards following concerns about accounts being potentially compromised. The supermarket bank has clarified that only a small proportion of its 3m credit card customers have been affected.

A Tesco Bank spokesman said: “We take the security of our customers’ accounts very seriously and take every measure possible to protect customers from fraudulent activity. As a result of routine industry-wide fraud protection measures, we have reissued a number of credit cards as a precautionary measure.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused as a result.”

Those affected would have received texts and will have to wait up to a week before a replacement card is issued, according to latest reports.