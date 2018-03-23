Terror attack? Gunman takes hostages in French supermarket

BREAKING NEWS

According to latest reports, a man is holding hostages in a supermarket in France.

The gunman had opened fired on police in Carcassonne — wounding one of them, but not critically — before taking hostages at the supermarket in Trèbes, according to media reports.

#BREAKING One or two people shot in French hostage-taking: police — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 23, 2018

The local mayor confirmed that two people have been injured. A prosecutor says the gunman claims to be in the Islamic State group.

Trèbes is located roughly mid-way between Toulouse and Montpellier.