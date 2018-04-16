Syria: PM to insist UK airstrikes were in 'national interest'  

Saturday’s airstrikes against Syria without a vote in Parliament

Prime Minister Theresa May will tell MPs today that she acted “in Britain’s national interest” by ordering airstrikes on Syria as she is set to face criticism for bypassing parliament to join weekend air strikes against Syria.

The PM will say: “UNSC-mandated inspectors have investigated previous attacks and on four occasions decided that the regime was indeed responsible.

“And we cannot wait to alleviate further humanitarian suffering caused by chemical weapons attacks.

“Let me be absolutely clear: we have acted because it is in our national interest to do so.

“It is in our national interest to prevent the further use of chemical weapons in Syria - and to uphold and defend the global consensus that these weapons should not be used.

“For we cannot allow the use of chemical weapons to become normalised - either within Syria, on the streets of the UK or elsewhere.”

May had joined the US and France in Saturday’s strikes in retaliation for a suspected gas attack.

“The prime minister has set out very clearly over the weekend her reasons for taking the action… in Syria. Her focus today is on making a statement to parliament, allowing parliament to scrutinise that decision,” her spokesman added.

