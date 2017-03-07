Stephen Hawking calls on Jeremy Corbyn to quit

What did he have to say?

Professor Stephen Hawking believes Jeremy Corbyn should quit his role as Labour leader, he also claimed that he is a “disaster” to the party.

Hawking said he would vote for Labour and approves of many of Corbyn’s policies, however he said he should quit “for the sake of the party”.

He told The Times: “I regard Corbyn as a disaster.”

“His heart is in the right place and many of his policies are sound but he has allowed himself to be portrayed as a left-wing extremist.”

“I think he should step down for the sake of the party.”

