Spy scandal latest: Sergei Skripal discharged from hospital

Sergei Skripal, the former Russian spy poisoned with a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury in March, has been discharged from the hospital today.

“It is fantastic news that Sergei Skripal is well enough to leave Salisbury District Hospital,” the hospital’s Chief Executive Cara Charles-Barks said in a statement.

Skripal was found on a bench on March 4 along with his daughter after being exposed to Novichok.