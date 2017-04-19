Sir Vince Cable plans to ‘recapture Twickenham for Lib Dems’

Will Sir Vince win his seat again?

Sir Vince Cable the former business secretary for the Liberal Democrats has confirmed he plans to win back his Twickenham seat.

Cable said on twitter: “I plan to lead fight back to recapture Twickenham for Lib Dems. Brexit. Heathrow. School cuts. Social care. Plenty to campaign on.”

Cable who is now 73 held his seat from 1997 until 2016, Twickenham had a remain vote of approximately 70 per cent.

Cable said that he was surprised that Theresa May had gone backwards on her general election pledge however, he has made his intention clear to stand again.