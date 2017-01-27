Shadow minister quits over Article 50 bill

More Brexit news…

A shadow minister has quit Labour’s front bench after being told to back the legislation which will help begin Brexit negotiations.

Tulip Siddiq said she “cannot reconcile myself to the front-bench position”.

The leader of the Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn has said his MPs face a three-line whip to vote in favour of the newly published bill.

Siddiq who was an early year’s minister wrote in a letter to Corbyn: “Leaving the European Union presents enormous uncertainty for my constituents, with most believing that the disadvantages of leaving outweigh any potential benefits.”

Frontbench members of the parties are expected to resign from their post if they go against the three-line whip.

Prime Minister Theresa May would like to begin the formal process of Brexit by the end of March.