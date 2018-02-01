Senior Tory minsiter 'poised to resign and denounce Theresa May'

Another blow to PM’s leadership?

In a development that can put Theresa May’s leadership under renewed scrutiny, the Sun newspaper has reported that a British senior minister is preparing to resign and publicly denounce the Prime Minister.

This report comes just a day after May has defended her leadership by declaring: “I am not a quitter and there’s a long-term job to be done.” Arriving in China on the three-day trade mission, May had told reporters: “I am doing what I believe is important for the sake of the country.”

The unidentified minister, who is outside the cabinet, feels frustrated by May’s failure to promote younger lawmakers to top jobs, the newspaper reported today. The Tory minister is also expected to to call for the party to adopt a new direction.

A friend of the minister told The Sun: ‘Many of us have made big sacrifices to be here. His view is that there is point in making them if we’re going in wrong direction, and somebody has to do something about it.’

May will be in China until tomorrow.