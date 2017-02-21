Second day of Brexit bill debate is underway

The latest on Brexit…

The debate on the governments Brexit bill has resumed for a second day.

Peers have been asked to “respect” the voters decision in the EU Referendum whilst the opposition parties say “reasonable changes” could well be made to the bill.

The proposed law has already been backed by MPs, Theresa May would like to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty by the end of March.

A formal vote is unlikely to be made at the end of Tuesday’s Second Reading, a record of 190 peers are due to speak.

Monday’s sitting began at 11:00 GMT and has been extended to midnight so that more peers are able to speak.

The government does not however have the majority in the House of Lords, opposition and crossbench peers are looking to discuss the rights of EU citizens in Britain and the role in parliament scrutinising the process.

A detailed scrutiny of the bill at the committee stage is set to take place on 27 February and the 1 March. If the bill is not amended in anyway, it could well be approved by the Lords at a Third Reading on 7 March, this would mean it could become law shortly afterwards.