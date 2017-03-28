Scottish independence: Sturgeon set to announce “next steps” in April

Will Scotland get another independence referendum?

First minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon is set to to announce in April how she will respond if the UK government continues to block calls for a second independence referendum.

Sturgeon was speaking ahead of MSPs voting on whether to seek permission for a second independence referendum.

The SNP government is expected to win the vote with the help of the Scottish Greens.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will not allow a referendum until the Brexit process is complete.

May has insisted that “now is not the time”.

Sturgeon is looking to hold a referendum between autumn 2018 and spring 2019, she has also said she is willing to negotiate timing.

The first minister said: “I hope the UK government will respect the will of this parliament. If it does so, I will enter discussion in good faith and with a willingness to compromise.”

“However, if it chooses not to do so I will return to the parliament following the Easter recess to set out the steps that the Scottish government will take to progress the will of parliament.”

