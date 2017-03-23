Scottish independence debate put on hold until next Tuesday

This is why

The Scottish independence debate has been put on hold until next Tuesday.

The debate was suspended on Wednesday afternoon after a terror attack took place in central London.

MSPs were due to vote on Nicola Sturgeon’s plans to ask Westminster for a second independence referendum.

However, presiding officer Ken Macintosh said it would be inappropriate to continue the debate given the circumstances.

Parliament officials came together on Thursday and came up with the decision for the debate and the vote to be rescheduled for next Tuesday at 14:20.

Holyrood is sitting as normal today. Sturgeon spoke of the terror attack in Westminster and said “we all feel a sense of solidarity with the people of London”.