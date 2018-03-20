Russian spy poisoning latest: Expelled diplomats head to Moscow

Scotland Yard’s counter-terrorism chief said police focusing on Skripals’ movements

Three buses were spotted leaving the Russian embassy in London today after PM Theresa May expelled 23 diplomats for the alleged poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

The Russian Embassy has said that around 80 people, including the Russian diplomats and their families, will leave today.

Former spy Skripal had been granted refuge in the UK in 2010 under a “spy swap” but was found unconscious with his 33-year daughter outside a shopping centre in Salisbury last Sunday.

Meanwhile, Scotland Yard’s counter-terrorism chief Neil Basu has said that the detectives are focusing on the movements of Skripals before the attack.

Basu told BBC’s Today programme that: “Our focus is on the movements of the Skripals; we are open-minded and will follow that evidence wherever it takes us. It’s frustrating, I know, its painstaking work and I would like to pay tribute to the people who are working day and night and also to the people of Salisbury, who have been remarkably stoic and very supportive to Wiltshire [police] and my officers while they go about their business.”

Meanwhile, according to the news agency AFP, EU leaders will say later this week that they will “coordinate on the consequences” for Russia following the Salisbury spy poisoning, but will stop short of mentioning sanctions.