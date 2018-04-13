Revealed: Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding photographer

Hint: He also did the couple’s engagement photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen New York-based fashion photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, as their wedding photographer.

Lubomirski will take the official photographs at Windsor Castle following teh royal wedding at St George’s Chapel next month, Kensington Palace has stated.

42-year-old Lubomirski also did the couple’s engagement photos.

Alexi is a well-known portrait photographer, and photographed Prince Harry and Ms. Markle last year at Frogmore House, Windsor, to mark the news of their engagement.

“I could not be more thrilled or honoured to photograph this historic occasion,” Lubomirski said in a statement. “Having taken Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s engagement photos, it brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story.”

Queen Elizabeth’s 33-year-old grandson Harry will marry in Windsor on May 19.