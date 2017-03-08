Pros and cons of the Budget

How with the Budget affect you?

The Chancellor, Philip Hammond announced his plans for the Budget today but what are the pros and cons and how will it affect you?

PROs:

Help for savers, Guaranteed Growth Bonds will be offered by National Savings and Investments, starting from April, paying an interest of 2.2 per cent.

£435m for firms affected by increases in business rates, including £300m hardship fund for worst hit.

Rate rises for businesses losing existing relief will be capped at £50 a month.

Review of taxation of North Sea oil producers

A further 650,000 people expected to be in employment by 2021

CONS: