Prince Philip discharged from hospital

Following his hip replacement operation

96-year-old Prince Philip has left hospital today after a hip replacement operation. The husband of Queen Elizabeth waved to the media as he was driven away from King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted last week to the hospital, which is regularly used by the royal family.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh left King Edward VII’s Hospital at midday today, following a hip replacement operation last week. The Duke will continue his recovery at Windsor,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“His Royal Highness would like to convey his appreciation for the messages of good wishes he has received,” it added.