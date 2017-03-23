PM delivers Commons statement: "We are not afraid"

This is what she had to say

Prime Minister Theresa May has spoken in Parliament today of the tragic events which took place in Westminster yesterday afternoon.

May gave details of those who were injured in the attack. This included, 12 Britons, three French children, two Romanians, four South Koreans, two Greeks, and one person each from Germany, Poland, Ireland, China, Italy and the United States.

As well as this three police officers were also hurt, one has been seriously injured.

The PM told MPs: “Yesterday an act of terrorism tried to silence our democracy but today we meet as normal,”

“We are not afraid and our resolve will never waiver in the face of terrorism. We meet here in the oldest of all parliaments because we know democracy and the values it entails will also prevail.”

“A terrorist came to the place where people of nationalities and cultures celebrate what it means to be free. This was an attack on free people everywhere,”

She added that the attack “sickened us all”.

She also paid tribute to PC Keith Palmer, who died yesterday. She said he “was every inch a hero and his actions will never be forgotten”.