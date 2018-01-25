PM 'appalled' by groping claims, 'objectification' of women at Presidents Club

‘A lot more work to do’

Theresa May has said she was “appalled” to hear about the allegations of sexual harassment at a men-only fundraiser held by the Presidents Club last Thursday.

According to her spokesman, the Prime Minister is to look into the issue of how women working at the event were asked to sign forms requiring them to not reveal details of what took place.

In her Bloomberg interview, May said these sexual harassment revelations show there was “a lot more work to do” to combat the “objectification” of women.

“I was frankly appalled when I read the report of this Presidents Club event. I thought that that sort of attitude of the objectification of women was something that was in the past. Sadly, what that event showed is that there is still a lot more work for us to do.

“I will continue to work, as I have done in my time in politics, to a point where we really can say women are respected and accepted and treated as equals,” she added.

May also talked about Nadhim Zahawi, the children and families minister who had also attended the fundraiser but had left early.

Asked if Zahawi was the right man for his government job in the light of what happened, May replied: “I understand that Nadhim was uncomfortable about what happened at the dinner and left the dinner on that basis.”

Scandal-hit Presidents Club has announced that it is to close.

