Petition calling for Donald Trump's state visit ban attracts nearly a million signatures

A petition to ban Donald Trump visit to Britain has garnered almost 908,000 signatures within a day.

A petition launched by Graham Guest from Leeds passed 100,000 signatures on Sunday at around 12.30pm.

Guest said: “A state visit legitimises his presidency and he will use the photo opportunities and being seen with the Queen to get re-elected.

“The wording in the petition is quite precise as I actually say that he should come here as the head of government to do government to government business.

“At the end of the day he is still the president and we’ve just got to live with that. But there’s no reason why he should get all the pomp and publicity of a state visit.

“I think a debate in Parliament to ban a state visit would be great as people will have had the chance to air their views on him.

“The petition is really just to make as much noise as possible and put the spotlight on him and what an awful person he is.”

All petitions that attract more than 100,000 signatures will be considered for a Commons debate.