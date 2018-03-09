Pay rise on the cards for NHS staff?

Find out here

NHS chiefs and health unions in Britain are understood to be close to agreeing a three-year pay deal.

There were also reports that a million NHS staff are to be offered a pay rise of 6.5 per cent in return for giving up a day’s annual leave, according to a leaked document.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell later criticised it saying it would be “mean-spirited” of the government to ask nurses to give up a day’s holiday in exchange for a pay rise.

Such claims, however, have been described as premature by a report in the BBC.

The contract includes all staff - barring doctors, dentists and some senior managers. Chancellor Philip Hammond had announced an end to the pay freezes when he unveiled his budget in November.

