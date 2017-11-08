Patel 3/1 to be ousted next
New odds revealed
Priti Patel is now the second favourite to be the next Cabinet Minister to leave with Ladbrokes.
Following her jam-packed holiday to Israel, the bookies have seen money pour in on her being the next Cabinet Minister to leave their role, and Patel’s odds have been cut into 3/1. Damian Green remains the favourite at 2/1.
Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said: “Patel’s family holiday doesn’t sound like something you’d pick out of a brochure, and punters reckon the consequences of her vacation could see her as the next Cabinet Minister out of a job.”
Ladbrokes latest betting.
Next Cabinet Minister to Leave.
Damian Green 2/1
Priti Patel 3/1
Patrick McLoughlin 5/1
Boris Johnson 6/1
Philip Hammond 7/1
Theresa May 10/1
12/1 bar