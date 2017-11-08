Patel 3/1 to be ousted next

New odds revealed

Priti Patel is now the second favourite to be the next Cabinet Minister to leave with Ladbrokes.

Following her jam-packed holiday to Israel, the bookies have seen money pour in on her being the next Cabinet Minister to leave their role, and Patel’s odds have been cut into 3/1. Damian Green remains the favourite at 2/1.

Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said: “Patel’s family holiday doesn’t sound like something you’d pick out of a brochure, and punters reckon the consequences of her vacation could see her as the next Cabinet Minister out of a job.”

Ladbrokes latest betting.

Next Cabinet Minister to Leave.

Damian Green 2/1

Priti Patel 3/1

Patrick McLoughlin 5/1

Boris Johnson 6/1

Philip Hammond 7/1

Theresa May 10/1

12/1 bar