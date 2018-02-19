Oxfam scandal: Theresa May hits out at ‘horrific’ behaviour of Oxfam staff

Find out here

Hitting out at the “horrific” behaviour of staff at Oxfam, Prime Minister Theresa May has said that charities must reveal their safeguarding and protection arrangements to the Government.

May was asked the about the scandal-hit charity during a visit to a school in London today just after Oxfam’s report on sexual misconduct allegations in Haiti showed that three staff members intimidated and physically threatened witnesses.

May told media: “…This is absolutely horrific. This is exactly the problem that we see which means that all too often people don’t feel able to come forward to report what has happened to them, the behaviour that they’ve been on the receiving end of.”

She further said: “I think what is important from a government point of view in dealing with these charities is we are demanding that these charities come forward in very short order and show us what their safeguarding, their protection arrangements are. We will not work with anybody who does not meet the high standards that we set and we believe are important.”

Scandal hit Oxfam after media reported how the charity had covered up the use of prostitutes by senior staff after the 2010 Haiti earthquake. Last week, the UK government had suspended new funding to the aid agency.

