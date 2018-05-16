North Korea throws Trump summit in doubt, axes talks with South

Was scheduled to take place on June 12

North Korea has thrown next month’s planned summit between Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump into a tizzy by saying that it may reconsider if Washington insists it unilaterally gives up its nuclear weapons.

North Korea’s vice-foreign minister Kim Kye Gwan has stated: “If the U.S. is trying to drive us into a corner to force our unilateral nuclear abandonment, we will no longer be interested in such dialogue and cannot but reconsider our proceeding to the DPRK-U.S. summit.”

The groundbreaking summit was scheduled to take place between Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un on June 12.

The US, however, is still hopeful about the summit.

“We’re still hopeful that the meeting will take place and we’ll continue down that path, but at the same time we’ve been prepared that these could be tough negotiations,” Sanders said in an interview with Fox News, adding: “The president is ready if the meeting takes place. If it doesn’t, we’ll continue the maximum pressure campaign that’s been ongoing.”

