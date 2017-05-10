No charge for the Conservatives over 2015 election expenses

Take a look

No Conservative politicians or officials will currently face charges for breaches of expense rules during the 2015 general election.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it looked at evidence from 14 police forces in England but it did not “meet the test” for any further action.

It is currently still investigating the Conservative campaign in South Thanet.

The enquiry came about due to claims that some “battle bus” campaigns in the 2015 election were wrongly recorded.

The Conservatives have said they were glad the issue has been “finally resolved”.

The party has always insisted that administrative errors were to blame.