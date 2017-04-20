Nigel Farage is undecided on whether to stand in the general election

This is what Farage said

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has yet to decide on whether he will stand in the general election which will be held on the 8 June.

The MEP said: “Am I better off staying in Strasbourg or better off trying to go to Westminster?”

The only MP to be elected under UKIP was Douglas Carswell in Clacton but he recently quit the party.

Ex-UKIP donor Arron Banks has said he is looking to stand for Clacton, currently it is not yet known if Carswell will stand.

Farage told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “I am still leading a group in the European Parliament, where of course ultimately there will be a veto over the whole Brexit deal and where the negotiations will take place over the next two years.

“And I’ve got to weigh up, where am I best to be in terms of having an impact on Brexit and perhaps warning the British public that it’s not going in the direction it should be.”

