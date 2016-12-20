Nigel Farage faces backlash over tweet
Is Farage in trouble?
Nigel Farage faces backlash after appearing to blame Angela Merkel for the lorry attack in Berlin.
The former Ukip leader was criticsed over a tweet he posted after 12 people were killed in the devastation which took place at the Breitscheidplatz Christmas market on Monday evening.
Farage tweeted: “Terrible news from Berlin but no surprise. Events like these will be the Merkel legacy.”
Merkel has faced some criticism across Germany over her open-door policy to refugees during the crisis in Syria.
Many crticised Farage for his tweet, David Gibson wrote: “This post shows the type of human you are. Using this as point scoring against Merkel, disgusting.”
Another user, Stevo, wrote: “@gibbo89 @Nigel_Farage he’s won what he started out to do, why does he need to score points of Merkel?”