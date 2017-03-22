NI Assembly to come together to remember Martin McGuinness

The latest

The Northern Assembly will come together later to remember former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness.

The speaker has invited members to gather at midday to pay tribute.

McGuinness was a Sinn Féin politician, he died early on Tuesday at Londonderry Hospital, his family were by his side.

He had been suffering with a rare heart condition, his funeral will take place on Thursday at 13:20 GMT, this will be ahead of a Requiem Mass at St Columba’s Church Longtower at 14:00. He will be buried at the City Cemetery.

Vigils have been held in Derry, Belfast and Dublin to remember McGuinness.

Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams said: “He was a passionate republican who worked tirelessly for peace and reconciliation and for the re-unification of his country. But above all he loved his family and the people of Derry and he was immensely proud of both.”

