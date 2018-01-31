NHS must 'immediately stop sharing patient data with the Home Office'

Find out here

The NHS has been told to “immediately stop sharing patient data with the Home Office” for the purpose of tracing immigration offenders as part of its ‘hostile environment measures’.

Dr Sarah Wollaston, who chairs the House of Commons health select committee, has criticised a deal between NHS Digital and the Home Office that may be putting pregnant women and modern slavery victims at risk.

In her letter to NHS Digital, Wollaston MP wrote that it was “deeply concerning” that NHS Digital “ever chose” to breach the patient confidentiality standards in order to assist immigration investigations.

She further wrote that sharing of confidential patient data has taekn place despite a warning from Public Health England that “it could present a serious risk to public health”

NHS Digital confirmed to Sky News that they have received a letter from the chair of the Health Select Committee: “We will consider it carefully and will respond fully in due course,” they added.