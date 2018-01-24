NHS crisis: Labour leader accuses Theresa May of being "in denial"

Both leaders clash at the PMQs today

Just days after foreign secretary Boris Johnson faced party backlash for demanding an extra £5bn for the NHS at a cabinet meeting, Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn were seen clashing over the NHS during the PMQs today.

Accusing the Prime Minister of being “in denial about the state of the NHS”, Corbyn used all his questions today to pressure May over the performance of the health service this winter.

Corbyn urged May to take action and “save the NHS from death by a thousand cuts”, to which May responded by insisting that the health service was better prepared then ever for the winter.

May said: “There is only one part of the NHS that has seen a cut in its funding - it’s the NHS in Wales under a Labour government.

“This is a Government that is backing the NHS plan, that is putting more money into the NHS, that is recruiting more doctors and nurses, that is seeing new treatments come on board which ensure people are getting the best treatment they need.”

Corbyn also alluded to Johnson’s suggestion of an extra £5bn for the NHS to talk of how NHS was being “starved of resources”.

He went on: “It’s been reported that a man froze to death waiting 16 hours for an ambulance. Last week a young gentleman called Chris wrote to me saying ‘My friend’s 93-year-old father waited four hours for an ambulance after a fall’.”

“GP numbers are down, nurses are leaving, the NHS is in crisis.”