New £200m boost announced for British roads
Good news, travellers
Road users will benefit from an investment of almost £200 million to help improve the condition of local roads up and down the country, Transport Minister Jesse Norman announced in York today (December 14).
This funding will go towards repairing almost 1 million potholes, and will also be used for highways maintenance, developing new technologies to improve highways resilience, and high quality cycle parks.
The £200 million announced includes:
- £46 million to help repair potholes;
- £151 million for the local highways maintenance incentive fund;
- £500,000 competition for connected technologies;
- £4 million for the Cycle Rail scheme; and
- An extension to three cycle and walk to work pilot projects.