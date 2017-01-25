MPs want to see Brexit White Paper

What happens now?

MPs would like to see the government publish its plan for Brexit in a formal document.

Many Conservatives have joined Labour in asking for the White Paper on the new negotiating objectives. They believe it will help a fuller debate.

The news comes after the Supreme Court ruled that MPs must get a say on whether the government can start Brexit.

Labour has warned it is prepared to engage in “hand-to-hand combat” to ensure the process of leaving the EU is fully scrutinised.

The party has said it won’t vote against a parliamentary bill invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty but will try to amend it.

The chairman of Vote Leave Watch, Labour MP Chuka Umunna, told Sky News: “Parliament is free to add amendments to the Article 50 Bill and the Great Repeal Bill to make sure it delivers, whether they voted Leave or Remain.”

“So, I would like to see, for example, a commitment to put £350m a week into the NHS that Boris Johnson, Priti Patel, Liam Fox and Chris Grayling committed to during the referendum campaign.”