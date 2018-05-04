MPs to investigate £600m Wembley Stadium offer

Find out why

Just days after American billionaire Shahid Khan made a £600m offer to the Football Association (FA) to purchase the Wembley Stadium, it is now learnt that the digital, culture, media and sport (DCMS) select committee plans to hold a one-off evidence session over this matter on 18 July.

In a statement today, the DCMS said the proposed sale of the “national asset” was a “move of considerable public importance.”

The chairman of the DCMS committee, Damian Collins, said: “Wembley is the home of English football, built in part using public money. There should be some public scrutiny of any decision to sell the stadium and how proceeds from this could be invested to benefit the long-term future of the game.

“The committee is interested in understanding the details of the FA’s proposals and receiving evidence from people who may hold alternative views.”