MPs set to debate Donald Trump state visit

When will the debate happen?

MPs are set to debate whether Donald Trump should be allowed a state visit to the UK as a petition against it reaches nearly 1.7m signatures.

The debate is due to take place on the 20 February.

As well as this MPs, will also debate a second petition which is pro-visit, it has been signed by more than 100,000 people.

Trump has put a temporary travel ban on people from seven mainly Muslim countries.

The move sparked controversy among many and protests were held on Monday.

The Prime Minister Theresa May has invited Trump to a state visit after meeting him for the first time last week, no date has yet been set.