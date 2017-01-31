MPs set to begin two days of debate over Brexit

The latest on Brexit…

MPs are due to begin two days of debate over the governments parliamentary bill to get the formal process of Brexit under way.

Discussions on the European Union bill have been extended to midnight on Tuesday to allow for more speakers, a vote is set to take place on Wednesday.

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn has encouraged his party to vote with the government, some may however go against this.

Ministers want to get the bill passed as soon as possible so that Brexit can be triggered by the 31 March.

The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill will allow Prime Minister Theresa May to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, this will begin official talks between the UK and the EU.

The Liberal Democrats as well as the Scottish National Party are set to vote against the bill, however with Labour’s backing the government is expected to win.

The Supreme Court came to the conclusion that parliament must have say in the Brexit process, the government published the bill last week.

Supreme Court President Lord Neuberger said: “By a majority of eight to three, the Supreme Court today rules that the government cannot trigger Article 50 without an act of Parliament authorising it to do so.”

“Withdrawal effects a fundamental change by cutting off the source of EU law, as well as changing legal rights. The UK’s constitutional arrangements require such changes to be clearly authorised by Parliament.”