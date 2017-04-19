MPs set to approve May’s snap election

A two-thirds Commons majority is needed

Prime Minister Theresa May has plans to hold a general election on the 8 June, this is set to be authorised by MPs later.

The early poll expects a two-thirds majority in the Commons.

May outlined that she would like to secure the backing of the British people for her upcoming Brexit negotiations.

She told the Sun newspaper that “political game playing” could hamper future talks.

The next general election wasn’t actually due until 2020, the Fixed Term Parliaments Act allows one to take place earlier if two-thirds of MPs back the decision.

This will be put before the Commons on Wednesday afternoon.

Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats have welcomed the news, the SNP has signalled that it will abstain in the vote.

