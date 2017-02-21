MPs caught up in heated debate over Trump state visit

Here’s what the MPs had to say…

President Trump’s state visit will go ahead, the government has announced despite opposition from MPs.

The Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan told MPs at the end of a three-hour long debate that the visit “should happen and will happen” despite protests across the country.

A protest was taking place outside Parliament yesterday, other cities which were also holding demonstrations were Manchester, Liverpool, Cardiff and Newcastle.

At times throughout the debate it got very heated and ill-tempered, Tory MPs were criticisng the President whilst female MPs repeated the Presidents crude comments about women.

Sir Alan Duncan concluded the debate with: “This is a special moment for the special relationship.”

“The visit should happen; the visit will happen and when it does I trust the United Kingdom will extend a polite and generous welcome to President Donald Trump.”

He also spoke about state visits being Britain’s “most important diplomatic tool”.

He added: “They enable us to strengthen and influence those international relationships that are of the greatest strategic importance to this country, and even more widely, to other parts of the world as well,”