MPs back Brexit bill

What happened?

MPs have voted to back the Brexit bill so that the UK can begin formal negotiations to leave the EU.

The draft legislation was backed with 494 votes to 122, it will now move to the House of Lords.

Shadow business secretary Clive Lewis went against the vote, he was also one of the 52 MPs to defy party orders, Lewis has now resigned.

Prime Minister Theresa May wants to trigger formal talks by the end of March, this requires parliaments permission before she can go ahead.

Lewis announced his resignation as MPs began voting for the final time. He said he “cannot, in all good conscience, vote for something I believe will ultimately harm the city I have the honour to represent, love and call home”.

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn said he understood the difficulties he had put on some of his MPs by ordering them to back Article 50, he said the party would not “block Brexit”.

The bill is set to be debated in the House of Lords after recess, this will be on the 20 February.