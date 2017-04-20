MP Douglas Carswell will not stand in snap general election

Another MP not standing for GE2017

Douglas Carswell MP former UKIP member and know is an independent MP has said Thursday that he will not stand in June’s snap general election.

Carswell who is MP for Clacton said that he will back the Conservative candidate within the constituency on 8 June.

Carswell defected to the UKIP party in 2014 from the Conservative’s he quit the UKIP party last month and was the only UKIP candidate to be elected as MP during the 2015 general election.

Carswell broke the news on twitter saying, “Over and out talkcarswell.com.”

Carswell said he will be voting for the Conservatives and “will be offering my full support to whoever the Clacton Constituency Conservatives select as their candidate.”

“It is sometimes said that all political careers end in failure. It doesn’t feel like that to me today. I have stood for Parliament five times, won four times, and helped win the referendum last June. Job done. I’m delighted.”

“Having been an MP for about half my adult life, I believe that it is time for me to move on to other things. I look forward to being able to read newspapers without appearing in them.”

“It has been the highest honour to have represented Clacton in the House of Commons.”