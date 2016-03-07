Morrissey says he’s “seriously considering” standing for mayor of London, in rant where he calls Jamie Oliver a “serial killer”

The former Smiths frontman could be next mayor

Singer Morrissey is said to be “seriously considering” becoming the Animal Welfare Society’s candidate for mayor of London.

“Animal welfare groups cannot persist simply in order to continue to persist,” he said in a statement according to fan website True to You.

“There must be a governmental voice against the hellish and archaic social injustice allotted to animals in the United Kingdom simply because those animals do not speak English, otherwise millions of very caring citizens are greatly concerned about issues that no one is able to do anything about.”

“Serial killer Jamie Oliver”

The charming man said abattoirs were the “modern continuation of the Nazi concentration camp”, adding: “There is no such thing as humane slaughter, and if you believe that there is, then why not experience it for yourself? If animal serial killer Jamie Oliver feels so passionate about including ‘kid meat’ (young goat) into the human diet, would he consider putting forth one of his own kids (children) for general consumption? If not, why not?

“What makes such people have absolutely no forgiveness towards animals? What hate drives them? The meat industry, after all, shows no compassion towards the planet, towards climate change, towards animals, towards human health.”

London Loves Business wishes Morrissey good luck on the campaign trail. He’s probably going to need it.