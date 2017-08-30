Moggmentum makes Jacob most popular bet in Tory leadership market

Take a look

Jacob Rees-Mogg is now the most popular candidate to become the next permanent leader of the Conservatives according to Ladbrokes.



Rees-Mogg entered the market as a 100/1 outsider, and was still available at 50/1 at the start of July, but Moggmentum is in full swing and the 6/1 joint-second favourite has now surged ahead and has seen the most amount of wagers placed on him out of all the runners and riders in the market.



David Davis remains the jolly at 7/2, or there’s 6/1 on the Chancellor replacing Theresa May at the helm of CCHQ.



Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said: “Money talks, and punters clearly think there could actually be something to Moggmentum, after all, Jeremy Corbyn was once rated as a 100/1 outsider.”



Ladbrokes latest betting - Next permanent leader of the Tory Party



David Davis 7/2

Jacob Rees-Mogg 6/1

Philip Hammond 6/1

Boris Johnson 8/1

Amber Rudd 10/1

Damian Green 16/1

Ruth Davidson 16/1

Michael Gove 20/1

Sajid Javid 20/1

25/1 bar





