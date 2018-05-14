MI5 chief criticises Russia over Salisbury poisoning

Also tells EU: Let’s work together to counter IS

Britain and the EU must build a close security partnership after Brexit to counter “devastating” IS attacks, the head of MI5 said today.He also condemned Russia for the ‘fog of lies, half truths and obfuscation’ that pours out of Putin’s propaganda machine over Salisbury poisoning.

In the first public speech outside Britain, MI5 Director General Parker said: “Whilst Daesh has now lost its false caliphate in its strongholds in Syria and Iraq, tackling the group as a movement will require sustained international focus for years to come,” he said.

“As I speak today, they are seeking to regroup, and the threat seems likely to persist.”

“Islamic State have been blamed for [attacks] - that’s upset a lot of al-Qaeda-affiliated groups who want to get back into high-level, sophisticated attacks like they did with the 9/11 attacks, because they see Islamic State getting the media limelight,” he added.