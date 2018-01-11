McVey backed to be first reshuffle casualty

Bookies say

Esther McVey is already fancied to be the next Cabinet Minister to leave according to Ladbrokes.



Following the reshuffle the bookies have reopened the market, and perhaps not too surprisingly David Davis is the front runner to leave with odds of 4/1, or it’s a 5/1 chance Boris Johnson departs from his role as Foreign Sec.



The PM herself is rated as an 8/1 shot, however the early money is coming for an outsider, and punters are nibbling at newly appointed DWP Secretary Esther McVey (16/1), presumably because of her previous comments on benefit claimants.



Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said: “Despite the chaotic reshuffle the market is wide open as to who could leave next, but of the new intakes it’s McVey who’s attracting the early cash.”

Ladbrokes latest betting

Next Cabinet Minister to leave:



David Davis 4/1

Boris Johnson 5/1

Philip Hammond 6/1

Theresa May8/1

Liam Fox 10/1

Chris Grayling 12/1

Karen Bradley 14/1

Damian Hinds 16/1

Esther McVey 16/1

Gavin Williamson 16/1

Jeremy Hunt 16/1

Brandon Lewis 20/1

Michael Gove 20/1

25/1 bar