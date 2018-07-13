May's Brexit plan will ‘kill' US trade deal , says Trump

Brexit

Just a day after touching down in the UK, President Donald Trump has already criticized PM Theresa May’s Brexit strategy, saying it had probably killed off hope of a US-British trade deal.

In an interview published today, just hours before he is due to have lunch with May and tea with Queen Elizabeth, Trump rebuked the “very unfortunate” results of May’s Brexit negotiation.

“If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal,” Trump said in an interview posted by The Sun, adding: “I would have done it much differently. I actually told Theresa May how to do it, but she didn’t listen to me.”

When asked about the comments, May’s spokesman said she was looking forward to sitting down with Trump to talk him through the negotiating stance.