Mayoral race: Business support for Zac Goldsmith slips, Sadiq Khan remains overall favourite

Khan has seen business support leap by 10%

Business support for Zac Goldsmith has slipped by three percentage points according to a new poll by ComRes, though the Conservative candidate remains comfortably ahead of his nearest rival, Sadiq Khan, whom London businesses regard less favourably.

A total of 65% of business leaders view Goldsmith as pro-business, while just 39% of business leaders said they saw Khan as a pro-business candidate.

But the poll also indicates business support for Goldsmith has slipped by three percentage points since November, while among business leaders, Khan has evidently made an impression, improving his pro-business credentials by 10% over the same timeframe.

But it is not all about winning business leaders’ support.

A separate poll earlier this week by Opinium put Khan five points ahead of Goldsmith overall.

In addition, the poll forecasts that Khan may get twice as many second preference votes as Goldsmith, putting him on track to win overall by about 55% to Goldsmith’s 45%.

Yesterday Khan aimed to build on his business-pleasing momentum, launching his manifesto at Canary Wharf.

According to City AM, a Khan spokesperson said: “Yesterday Sadiq laid out his manifesto plans to be the most pro-business mayor London has ever had. He continues to speak with London’s businesses every day about how he’ll support them to prosper and grow – whether it’s protecting valuable office space for business start-ups, improving digital infrastructure or talking about the vital importance of staying within the EU.”