Mayor of London says Corbyn as PM ‘will get a good deal with the EU’

Here’s what the mayor said

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has endorsed Labour Jeremy Corbyn to be the next Prime minister he said the choice between Theresa May and Corbyn “was simple.”

Khan added that voting for Labour will stop the Conservatives “securing a bigger majority for a hard Brexit” as Corbyn will secure a good deal with the EU including protecting jobs, policing and the NHS.

Khan was asked in an interview with Sky News Monday and was asked could he tell Londoners that Corbyn is the best person to vote in as Prime Minister.

Khan said: “The choice is simple. The choice is a Conservative prime minister who wants a bigger majority for a hard Brexit, risking jobs, growth and prosperity, or a Labour prime minister, Jeremy Corbyn, making sure we get a good deal with the European Union, protecting jobs, growth and prosperity, but also protecting the NHS, the police service and our city.”

“We have had too many years of those who were the poorest, those who are working their socks off, not getting a fair share, and I’m hoping a Labour government will ensure that all of us get a fair share.”