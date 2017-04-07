May speaks out over extremist content online

More needs to be done

Prime Minister Theresa May has warned that internet giants are not doing enough to tackle online extremist content.

She spoke to reporters on her trip to the Middle East, it was here she was asked questions about Google and its YouTube video sharing service it provides.

The PM said progress had been made on tackling the issue but more needed to be done.

May said: “We continue to talk to the companies. The Home Secretary met them last week.”

“We think that there is more that they could and should be doing and we will be continuing to encourage them to do more.”

She spoke of how around 250,000 pieces of material have been taken down from the internet by the counterterrorism internet referral unit since 2010.

She added: “The Government has already spent quite a lot of time talking with the companies about what they can do and what we think they should be doing. They have made some progress.”

“I think it’s very important that we do see action from the companies.”

“We will continue to press them to make sure, because as we know, material on the internet can have an impact when it is seen by other people.”

