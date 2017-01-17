May rejects “partial” EU membership in Brexit speech

May gets ready for Brexit speech

Theresa May will say in her Brexit speech that the UK will not retain “partial” EU membership.

The PM will tell other European countries she would like to trade with them “as freely as possible”.

Her speech is also expected to hint at Britain leaving the EU single market.

Downing Street have said she will set out 12 different negotiating terms.

At the moment, the government has kept things quiet on what it wants to secure in the Brexit talks.

She will tell the remaining 27 EU member states: “We will continue to be reliable partners, willing allies and close friends.”

“We want to buy your goods, sell you ours, trade with you as freely as possible, and work with one another to make sure we are all safer, more secure and more prosperous through continued friendship.”

The speech is set to take place at 11:45 GMT.