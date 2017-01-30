May looks forward to welcoming Trump to the UK

Take a look…

Theresa May has insisted that she was “very happy” to invite President Donald Trump to the UK despite an online petition which reached more than one million signatures, it called for his visit to be scrapped.

The Prime Ministers spokesman said she was looking forward to “hosting the President later this year”.

There are protests planned around the UK on Monday after Donald Trump issued a 90 day ban on seven mainly Muslim countries from entering the US.These countries are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Downing Street released a statement saying: “To be clear, the Prime Minister extended an invitation on behalf of the Queen - and she was very happy to do so.”

“The USA is one of this country’s closest allies and we look forward to hosting the President later this year.”