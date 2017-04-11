May and Trump come to an agreement over Russia's support of Syrian leader

Everything you need to know

Theresa May and Donald Trump have come to an agreement over Russia’s support of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

Both leaders spoke over the phone about the matter, it came just days after a US air strike on a Syrian airbase.

As well as this Boris Johnson spoke to G7 leaders in Italy, he said further sanctions would be considered against Russia.

Foreign leaders there a trying to come to an agreement on a co-ordinated response to Syria.

Trump ordered a series of missile attacks on a Syrian airbase on Friday, this was in response to the deaths of more than 80 people which included children during a chemical attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun.

During the phone call, May said she agreed that it was no longer in Russia’s strategic interest to support President Assad.

A spokesman for Downing Street said: “They agreed that US Secretary of State (Rex) Tillerson’s visit to Moscow this week provides an opportunity to make progress towards a solution which will deliver a lasting political settlement.

“They also discussed the broader Middle East, including the threat posed by Iran throughout the region.

“The prime minister and president also stressed the importance of the international community, including China, putting pressure on North Korea to constrain the threat it poses.”

